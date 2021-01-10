Advertisement

Local radio broadcaster launches City Council campaign

The City Council elections will be held on Tuesday, April 6th
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:25 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - From broadcasting to campaigning, Dave Allgood announced on Saturday morning that he is running for Grand Junction City Council.

Allgood has hosted the Allgood News since 2007, which is broadcast on radio stations across the valley. Now, he is running for a seat on the City Council, hoping to represent one of the two at-large seats.

At his speech to kick off the campaign, Allgood emphasized the importance of listening to other people.

“People know I like to talk, but I also like to listen,” Allgood said, with a group of roughly 20 supporters joining him at Lincoln Park for the campaign launch. “With the Allgood News and the feature stories I’ve done on over 500 people in this town...it’s amazing what you’ll learn when you just zip it.”

Allgood plans on campaigning through outdoor events and social media, including events held over Zoom. He joins current City Council member Rick Taggart and local business owner Abe Herman as candidates who have already launched their campaigns. Allgood says that if he is elected, he will prioritize helping small businesses and combating homelessness in the valley.

Allgood made his mark as a broadcaster here in Grand Junction, but has lived all over the country, including in Alaska, New York City, and Tennessee. The City Council election will be held on Tuesday, April 6th.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

