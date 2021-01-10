Grand Junction dad running 100 mile ultramarathon to raise money for local theater

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One Grand Junction dad is running 100 miles, and he’s doing it all for his kids.

Mark Leistico is participating in the Zion Ultramarathon in April, where he will run 100 miles through the Utah desert starting on April 10th. In the meantime, he is training for the ultramarathon while organizing a fundraiser for the Grand Junction Theatre Project. The Theatre Project is a non-profit theater company organized entirely by volunteers.

Leistico began the fundraiser because of his kids’ passion for theater. He has set up a GoFundMe and Facebook page to help raise awareness about the fundraiser. Both his 14-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son participate in the Theatre Project’s productions.

“I drop my daughter off at the theater and kill time going for a run,” Leistico explains. “I found this is the perfect way to put them both together.”

Leistico has run multiple marathons and even participated in a 50-mile run last summer. The 100-mile ultramarathon is a big next step, and serves as an inspiration for his kids.

“It helps me do the thing I love so we have more money to actually do the shows,” says Mark’s daughter, Camryn. “I look up to him because it’s something nice to do for people, and it makes me want to do nice stuff for people.”

Donations to the Theatre Project fundraiser can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/100-miles-for-a-lifetime-of-memories.

