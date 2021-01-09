Advertisement

Grand Junction Police Department warns against puffing your vehicles

Seven cars have been stolen in Mesa County since November due to puffing, two of those just...
By (Samantha Johns)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:38 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The winter season brings cold temperatures and with it a warning from law enforcement, to avoid puffing your vehicles.

Seven cars have been stolen in Mesa County since November due to puffing, two of those just this month.

It takes a matter of seconds. Leaving your car unattended, unlocked, and with the keys in it.

“It’s a crime of opportunity a thief is looking for that tell-tale sign of smoke in an unoccupied car and bingo they know they have it. They have that crime of opportunity,” says Community Outreach Specialist Heidi Davidson, GJPD.

Despite the warnings, it’s a habit many of us are guilty of.

“When I go out I do lock my car. I make sure I do that, but when I’m at home sometimes in the morning I’ll pull it out of the garage and let it warm up,” says Mesa County resident, Sharon Carter.

GJPD wants people to know this is not only happening in public areas, but also in front of residences so be sure to not make yourself a victim and be vigilant.

Puffing is illegal in the state of Colorado and if caught your first offense could cost you $60.

