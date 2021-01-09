Deadline for Colorado Winefest Art Contest submissions on Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Friday is the deadline for submissions to the Colorado Mountain Winefest Art contest. The contest features primarily wine-themed art, and will be displayed at Craig Gallery in Palisade.

The art contest is organized each year by CAVE, the Colorado Association for Viticultures and Enology. Entries will be displayed at Craig Gallery beginning this Wednesday, January 13th. A winner will be selected on January 29th, although every submission will remain on display until Friday, February 5th.

“It’s an online public competition,” explains Tammy Craig, owner of Craig Gallery. “You log into CAVE’s website, and then you can vote for your favorite artist there.”

The winner of the Colorado Mountain Winefest Art contest receives $700. Anyone who attends the display at Craig Gallery can vote to help determine the winner.

