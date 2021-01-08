Nursing homes in Mesa County begin vaccination clinics

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many nursing home patients in Mesa County will soon be immune to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Larchwood Inns became the first nursing facility in Mesa County to hold an on-site vaccination clinic. Each nursing home in the area partners with CVS and Walgreens to hold a clinic, where every resident can receive the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine if they choose to.

The vaccine is taken in two doses. A second clinic will take place at each location, 21 days after the first.

“They were excited,” says Melissa Latham, Administrator at Larchwood Inns. “[Residents] know it’s one more step to being able to have their families come back.”

All but two residents at Larchwood Inns chose to take the vaccine. Of the two residents who were not vaccinated, one would have likely suffered an allergic reaction, and the other chose not to take the vaccine.

Other nursing homes in Mesa County will hold similar on-site vaccination clinics throughout the next several weeks. Those who were vaccinated should become immune to the virus 14 days after receiving the second dose.

