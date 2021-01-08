Advertisement

Nursing homes in Mesa County begin vaccination clinics

Larchwood Inns held the first on-site vaccination clinic for a Mesa County nursing home
Larchwood Inns held the first on-site vaccination clinic for a Mesa County nursing home(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:44 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many nursing home patients in Mesa County will soon be immune to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Larchwood Inns became the first nursing facility in Mesa County to hold an on-site vaccination clinic. Each nursing home in the area partners with CVS and Walgreens to hold a clinic, where every resident can receive the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine if they choose to.

The vaccine is taken in two doses. A second clinic will take place at each location, 21 days after the first.

“They were excited,” says Melissa Latham, Administrator at Larchwood Inns. “[Residents] know it’s one more step to being able to have their families come back.”

All but two residents at Larchwood Inns chose to take the vaccine. Of the two residents who were not vaccinated, one would have likely suffered an allergic reaction, and the other chose not to take the vaccine.

Other nursing homes in Mesa County will hold similar on-site vaccination clinics throughout the next several weeks. Those who were vaccinated should become immune to the virus 14 days after receiving the second dose.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many people across Mesa County have called for unity in the wake of Wednesday's protests
Mesa County reacts to Capitol breach
Seven cars have been stolen in Mesa County since November due to puffing, two of those just...
Grand Junction Police Department warns against puffing your vehicles
Graphic
Suspect arrested after high-speed chase on I-70
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
Trump to skip Biden swearing-in — Biden’s fine with that
Grand Junction ‘Stop the Steal March’
Grand Junction ‘Stop the Steal March’

Latest News

Mesa County Public Libraries will reopen on January 19th.
Mesa County Public Libraries set to reopen
Seven cars have been stolen in Mesa County since November due to puffing, two of those just...
Grand Junction Police Department warns against puffing your vehicles
The Colorado Winefest Art Contest features wine-themed art
Deadline for Colorado Winefest Art Contest submissions on Friday
The new RV park will be located off Greenway Drive, near the Colorado River State Park
City of Fruita approves development of new RV park
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope