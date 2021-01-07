Advertisement

St. Mary’s calls out for blood donors

Blood donors can make appointments on St. Mary’s online blood donor portal.
Blood donors can make appointments on St. Mary's online blood donor portal.
By (Samantha Johns)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - January is National Blood Donor Month and while blood shortages have always been a problem for medical workers, supply has gotten even worse due to COVID-19.

St Mary’s Blood Donor Center supplies 19 hospitals and is in critical need of O and A positive blood types after shortages this week.

“When we can’t go to businesses then we’re reliant on drawing people here at the blood center and of course there’s only so many blood donors that you can draw at a time doing that,” said Jennifer Rhamy, Director of Blood Donor Center at St. Mary’s.

Due to COVID-19 they’re limiting the number of appointments to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed, but if you can’t secure an appointment this week that doesn’t mean they don’t need your blood. They’re already accepting appointments for next week.

Those interested can make an appointment on St. Mary’s online blood donor portal here: https://donor.stmarysbloodcenter.org/donor/auth/signin.

