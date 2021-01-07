Advertisement

Mesa Theater fundraising for bills amid the pandemic

By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Grand Valley’s home of live music is struggling to stay afloat amid the pandemic so they’re utilizing what they know to stay open.

Mesa Theater is holding what they’re calling, Mesa Aid Live, this Friday; an online concert people can buy tickets to that will raise money for a month’s worth of bills.

It will be featuring performances by Peach Street Revival and El Camino Burnout, among others.

Their goal is to raise at least $9,000.

They tell us, they have had to lay off all of their employees, but hope to have them back when live music can return.

“Really thankful for all the outpouring of everyone helping already and we barely even got the word out yet. So yeah, it’s great. We really appreciate this community,” says Mesa Theater productions manager Robert Woltjer.

The theater’s bar still remains open at a limited capacity.

