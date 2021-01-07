Advertisement

Mesa County Public Health launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

Mesa County Public Health updates their COVID-19 vaccine dashboard weekly every Monday afternoon.
By (Samantha Johns)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health has launched a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, allowing residents to see how many doses have been received and given.

The dashboard is updated weekly every Monday afternoon.

Doses are currently being given out as part of Phase 1A through appointments for health care workers and long term facility staff and residents.

Vaccines began being administered on December 12th and so far over 3,000 doses have been given.

“There’s always gonna be some separation because some of that vaccine received is set up for that second dose and that will all even out over time because those are also doses administered. But, we might get second dose vaccines a week prior to when we can administer it,” said Executive Director Jeff Kuhr, Mesa County Public Health.

Mesa County is expecting to move to Phase 1B as soon as next week. This phase will include those ages 70 and above, as well as teachers.

Grand Junction 'Stop the Steal March'
