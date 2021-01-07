City of Grand Junction officially recognizing January 18th as Martin Luther King Jr. Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday, the City of Grand Junction is officially recognizing Monday, January 18th as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The proclamation follows similar announcements this week from the City of Fruita and Town of Palisade.

The Martin Luther King Day march through Grand Junction will take place in person this year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s march begins at City Hall on the afternoon of January 18th, and will pass go to Handy Chapel.

The nearly week-long celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day is organized every year by Black Citizens and Friends of Mesa County.

“COVID has turned our world upside down, however we know that there are people out there who still want to celebrate this day,” said David Combs, President of Black Citizens and Friends of Mesa County. “We have some functions that will occur virtually, however, we plan on doing a live march.”

Virtual events include a movie night and proclamation readings by representatives from Fruita, Palisade, and Grand Junction. Black Citizens and Friends of Mesa County aims to educate people in the valley about black history and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

