Vaccine rollout update

“I’m planning on getting the vaccine as soon as it’s available,” says Mesa County resident, Keith Rasmussen. Age 70 and up, less high risk health care workers and first responders are on the list to receive the vaccine in phase 1B. Mesa County Public Health says they will continue adding people in group 1B as they receive more doses.

The health department is also continuing to prioritize those in phase 1A and those scheduled for their second dose.

People can plan on being contacted by Mesa County Public Health, after they sign up here if they are eligible during the phase they correlate with.

Something that has surprised the health department and hospitals is that only about 40 to 60 percent of people allowed to get vaccinated right now are doing so.

“It’s kind of thrown us for a loop, not just for us, but for our hospital partners as well. I think in our minds we were expecting 80 to 100 percent participation… so then, we’re kind of scrambling to say alright, let’s fill those gaps. You know, I instructed my team yesterday, let’s triple, quadruple book these things so we can account for any no shows there are” explains Jeff Kuhr, Mesa County Public Health executive director.

They’ve come up with a plan to ensure doses don’t go to waste: “we can handle about 2,000 a week, I’ve asked my team to be able to handle more than what we receive, we don’t want to be sitting on vaccine,” says Kuhr.

