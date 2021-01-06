Advertisement

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder tweets voting machines could be manipulated

(KJCT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 2:25 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - A Colorado county clerk posted claims of voter fraud without providing evidence and despite assurances from election officials nationwide that the November election was safe and secure.

The Daily Sentinel reported that Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters tweeted on Sunday that ballots could be counted more than once and that software used in voting machines could be manipulated.

The tweet was done as a response to Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, who denounced his fellow party members in the Senate who plan attempts to challenge the Electoral College certification on Wednesday.

In response to Peters’ comments, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said, “We are confident in Colorado’s electoral process, and proud that Colorado is considered one of the safest states in which to cast a ballot and the nation’s gold standard in elections. It’s deeply concerning that a Colorado county clerk would spread unfounded conspiracy theories that undermine election integrity.”

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction ‘Stop the Steal March’
Grand Junction ‘Stop the Steal March’
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Authorities still in search for suspect, Palisade Rim Trail opens back up to the public
Alleged armed robbery suspect in custody, says GJPD

Latest News

Larchwood Inns held the first on-site vaccination clinic for a Mesa County nursing home
Nursing homes in Mesa County begin vaccination clinics
Blood donors can make appointments on St. Mary’s online blood donor portal.
St. Mary’s calls out for blood donors
Mesa County Public Health updates their COVID-19 vaccine dashboard weekly every Monday afternoon.
Mesa County Public Health launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard
Some of this year's ceremonies will be held virtually
City of Grand Junction officially recognizing January 18th as Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Mesa Theater fundraising for bills amid the pandemic
Mesa Theater fundraising for bills amid the pandemic