Advertisement

Alleged armed robbery suspect in custody, says GJPD

(Credit: Chris Schumann, Chief Photographer)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 5:06 PM MST|Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 at 6:02 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department says that they have taken a suspect who allegedly took part in an armed robbery at the Alta gas station on Horizon Drive on Tuesday afternoon into custody.

Originally, officers responded to the gas station on reports of a robbery in progress just after 3:30. The reporting party, an employee, called 911 and stated that a male came into the gas station, demanded money, brandished a weapon, and then fled the scene.

The suspect was contacted and detained by DeBeque Marshal’s Office later this afternoon and has been transported to the GJPD.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. Check back for more details.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction ‘Stop the Steal March’
Grand Junction ‘Stop the Steal March’
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Authorities still in search for suspect, Palisade Rim Trail opens back up to the public
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder tweets voting machines could be manipulated

Latest News

Larchwood Inns held the first on-site vaccination clinic for a Mesa County nursing home
Nursing homes in Mesa County begin vaccination clinics
Blood donors can make appointments on St. Mary’s online blood donor portal.
St. Mary’s calls out for blood donors
Mesa County Public Health updates their COVID-19 vaccine dashboard weekly every Monday afternoon.
Mesa County Public Health launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard
Some of this year's ceremonies will be held virtually
City of Grand Junction officially recognizing January 18th as Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Mesa Theater fundraising for bills amid the pandemic
Mesa Theater fundraising for bills amid the pandemic