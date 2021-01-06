Alleged armed robbery suspect in custody, says GJPD

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department says that they have taken a suspect who allegedly took part in an armed robbery at the Alta gas station on Horizon Drive on Tuesday afternoon into custody.

Originally, officers responded to the gas station on reports of a robbery in progress just after 3:30. The reporting party, an employee, called 911 and stated that a male came into the gas station, demanded money, brandished a weapon, and then fled the scene.

The suspect was contacted and detained by DeBeque Marshal’s Office later this afternoon and has been transported to the GJPD.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. Check back for more details.

