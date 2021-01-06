Advertisement

Free school meals extended

By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 7:24 PM MST
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -

Free meals for the whole semester-- that’s what the United States Department of Agriculture just announced for all k-12 students in public schools, including School District 51.

Students will get this no matter if their family is qualified for free and reduced meals or not.

Families are still encouraged to apply for the program because it does attribute to D51 funding.

Something the district hopes this will do is help remove any stigma around the need.

“I think the fact that now it’s free for all is really the better way to go because now there is no stigma, the free meals for any student, no application needed really takes away that feeling that a student potentially could-- a feeling--, a sense of stigma, if they’re going to get a school breakfast or lunch, so I’m really glad that that’s the case,” says director of nutrition services, Dan Sharp.

The district also tells us they have seen an increase in students and families taking advantage of the free meals since it was first announced in August.

