Target recalls baby clothes over possible choking hazard

Target has recalled clothing that poses a choking hazard to babies and toddlers.
Target has recalled clothing that poses a choking hazard to babies and toddlers.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2021 at 1:45 PM MST
(CNN) - Target is recalling certain infant clothes because they pose a possible choking hazards.

The Cloud Island infant rompers and Cat & Jack infant-toddler girl’s one-piece rash guard swimsuits have faulty snaps. The snaps can break or come off, which poses a risk of choking.

Although no choking incidents have been reported, Target has already removed the products from its stores and website.

Both items come in various sizes and were sold until October.

If you have one, return it to Target for a refund.

