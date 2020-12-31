Mesa County nursing homes begin COVID-19 vaccine distribution

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Some nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities in Mesa County have begun to administer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to residents.

Nursing homes across the county started their vaccine rollout this week, with some receiving the vaccine as early as Monday, December 28th. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine comes in two doses, taken three weeks apart.

Mesa County nursing homes and rehab facilities have partnered with Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy to begin widespread vaccinations. These facilities are part of Phase 1A in Colorado ‘s three-phase distribution system, which also includes front line healthcare workers. The general public will have access to the vaccine last, in Phase 3, which should come by summertime at the latest.

Many nursing homes have been devastated by the virus throughout the pandemic, a huge reason why they were included as part of Colorado’s Phase 1.

“It’s just devastated our nursing homes and our residents that live here,” says Melissa Latham, Executive Director and Administrator at Larchwood Inns Rehab and Nursing Facility. “They need to have their families back, and we need to be able to do that safely.”

Even when the state moves into phase 2, the vaccine will continue being distributed on site at nursing homes until their rollout plan is complete. Only the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed across Mesa County nursing homes in Phase 1. The vaccines will be administered on-site at rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes during three separate clinics. The rollout is expected to be finished in late January.

Many nursing home patients are starting to become more optimistic about the future.

“I see more excitement, because instead of just knowing that we are being attacked by this virus, we finally think that there might be a light at the end of the tunnel,” Latham explains. “We are going to be able to control this by using the vaccine.

