Colorado was 9th worst economy among states in 3rd quarter
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - A U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis report says Colorado has gone from having the 10th-best economy among states in the second quarter to being the ninth-worst economy in the third quarter.
The report released last week reflected volatility involving what states reported in the second and third quarters.
Nevada went from the second-worst economy in the second quarter to the top economy in the third quarter.
Tennessee went from the third-worst economy to second place in the most recent quarter.
Colorado’s unemployment rate has remained stagnant at around 6% for the past three months.
