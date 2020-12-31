Advertisement

Colorado was 9th worst economy among states in 3rd quarter

Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - A U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis report says Colorado has gone from having the 10th-best economy among states in the second quarter to being the ninth-worst economy in the third quarter.

The report released last week reflected volatility involving what states reported in the second and third quarters.

Nevada went from the second-worst economy in the second quarter to the top economy in the third quarter.

Tennessee went from the third-worst economy to second place in the most recent quarter.

Colorado’s unemployment rate has remained stagnant at around 6% for the past three months.

