Advertisement

Back pain causes pope to skip Vatican New Year’s ceremonies

Pope Francis will not lead New Year’s ceremonies due to sciatica.
Pope Francis will not lead New Year’s ceremonies due to sciatica.(Source: Telepace via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is skipping New Year’s ceremonies due to what the Vatican says is a painful back condition, a spokesman said Thursday.

Matteo Bruni said Francis is suffering from “painful sciatica” and won’t preside at a year-end prayer service Thursday evening in St. Peter’s Basilica. The pope also won’t celebrate Mass on New Year’s Day in the basilica for the same reason.

Francis has suffered from the problem in the past. Sciatica can cause back and leg pain and is due to compression on nerve roots or on the sciatic nerve which runs from the lower spine down the thigh.

Despite the back pain, Bruni said Francis will deliver his scheduled New Year’s blessing during an appearance at noon Friday in the library of the Apostolic Palace.

To discourage crowds in St. Peter’s Square during a COVID-19 surge in Italy, Francis lately has moved his weekly and holiday blessing appearances to inside the Vatican instead of greeting faithful from a palace window overlooking the square.

The Thursday evening Vespers service and the Friday Mass will go ahead but will be presided over by Vatican cardinals.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old charged with second degree murder in Montrose County
11-year-old charged with second degree murder in Montrose County
One arrested in 11th and Bookcliff assault incident, two other alleged suspects at large
Colorado State Patrol vehicle hit on I-70, Trooper okay
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
U.K. strain of COVID-19 found in Colorado, first case confirmed in U.S.

Latest News

A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Claims for jobless benefits fall to 787,000, down 19,000
Certain lots of Sportmix High Energy pet food, produced by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc., of...
Pet food recalled over deadly toxin
Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man suspected of a felony in an exchange of gunfire...
Minneapolis to release bodycam video in fatal shooting
Severe weather is expected across the South on New Year's Eve.
New Year’s Eve storms, possible tornadoes expected in South