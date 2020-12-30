Advertisement

11-year-old charged with second degree murder in Montrose County

By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:13 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -

A shocking development in Montrose County after a woman dies from a gunshot wound, “over the course of our investigation it was determined that an 11-year-old juvenile was suspected in the shooting death of [62-year-old, Karmen] Keefauver,” says Patrol Lieutenant, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.

Montrose County Sheriff’s officers were led to the 16000 block of Shavano Valley Road around 9 AM on December 19th after a call about a female with a gunshot wound.

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigations immediately began investigating, that’s when they determined the 11-year-old was involved in the shooting.

The person charged and arrested is currently being held at the Grand Mesa Youth Services Center in Grand Junction for second degree murder, “there’s no threat to public safety at this point, we don’t have any other suspects,” says Cox.

For Lieutenant Cox, will be a scene he won’t forget, “tragic incidents like these affect us all, especially, the Keefauver family and our deepest condolences go out to the family.”

