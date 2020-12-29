Mesa County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help to identify those responsible for shooting into occupied homes

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect(s) who fired shots into two occupied homes Monday night.

The sheriff’s office reports that deputies responded around 8:30 to the first reported incident in the area of 32 1/2 Road and C Road. The second occurred just a few minutes later in the area of 29 3/4 and B 1/2 Road. In both incidents, a single round was fired into an occupied residence and the unknown suspect(s) fled. No injuries were reported.

If you have information or your home surveillance system captured any video between 8:25 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. in the areas of 32 1/2 Road and C Road as well as 29 3/4 and B 1/2 Road, please contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707.

Reference Case #20-37336 and 20-37337

