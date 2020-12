GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

One person was sent to the hospital after a car crash off of 29 Road and Orchard Avenue.

This happened around 10:30 A.M. on Sunday.

The crash involved two vehicles.

The person sent to the hospital sustained minor injuries.

The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating. Car crash off of 29 Road

