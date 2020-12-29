Authorities name 11-year-old as suspect in shooting death of Montrose County woman

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday evening, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office released further information regarding a shooting incident from Dec. 19 that left 62-year-old Montrose resident Karmen Keefauver dead.

The sheriff’s office along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation concluded that Keefauver was killed by an 11-year-old, whose identity is being withheld due to their juvenile status.

The shooting occurred on the morning of Dec. 19 at a location in the 16000 block of Shavano Valley Road, a rural part of the county west of Montrose.

Upon authorities’ arrival, Keefauver was found at the property with a gunshot wound. She was immediately transported to the hospital, however, she later died at the hospital from her injuries.

The case has been determined to be a homicide, and the juvenile suspect has been charged with 2nd-degree murder. The juvenile is currently being housed at the Grand Mesa Youth Services.

The motive for the shooting has not been released, nor has the relationship between the juvenile and Keefauver.

We will continue to update this story, check back for updates.

