Powderhorn Mountain Resort balancing sports and safety

COVID protocols at Powderhorn include mask-wearing and physical distancing(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many sporting events have been canceled or postponed throughout the year due to COVID-19 restrictions. At Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Mesa, ski season looks like any other year, just with a few more masks.

Powderhorn opened for the season on December 3rd, one of its earliest starting dates ever. That gave skiers and snowboarders an early start on the slopes, a relief for many after this challenging year.

With COVID-19 still a potential risk in the community, Powderhorn has enacted physical distancing and mask policies. However, the nature of the sport also helps keep people safe.

“When you’re out on the mountain is actually is a lot like any other year,” says Ryan Robinson, Powderhorn’s Marketing and Sales Director. “Skiing and snowboarding are naturally physically distanced sports, so being outside on the hill is still a great way to spend the winter.”

With a winter storm expected to come into the area on Monday and Tuesday, next week should be great for skiing, as well. Powderhorn will be open until late March, with a longer ski season this winter than any other previous year.

