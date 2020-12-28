Advertisement

Pathways Village flood

Dec. 27, 2020
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

A flooding occurred at Pathways Village off of 29 Road in Grand Junction around 4 P.M. on Sunday.

The flooding started on the second floor and eventually moved to the first floor.

Residents were evacuated from the building, according to our crew there, it is unclear what caused the flooding and who will be displaced.

Grand Valley Transit and the Red Cross arrived to provide resources for the residents.

The Grand Junction Fire Department was also there to assist the situation.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

