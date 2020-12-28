Advertisement

More people flew Sunday than on any other day since the pandemic began

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:57 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of people who passed through U.S. airports on Sunday was the highest since the pandemic began, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA said nearly 1.3 million people passed through airport security checkpoints Sunday, a new record, breaking the previous one set just last Wednesday.

It’s the highest level of air travel since March 15.

The new figure is about half the number of people who flew the same day a year ago, a sign some people are heeding health experts’ advice to stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta County Human Services building floods
Delta County Human Services building floods
A flooding occurred at Pathways Village off of 29 Road in Grand Junction around 4 P.M. on Sunday.
Pathways Village flood
Christmas is one of their busiest days every year
Rare open restaurant thrives on Christmas Day
The adoption event is held every Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Humane society helps rescue animals find new homes
John Davis has been decorating his yard for Christmas since the 1960s
Classic Christmas decorations light up Grand Junction house

Latest News

Manzanero was a crooner best known for songs like “Somos Novios,” which, with translated...
Mexican singer, composer Armando Manzanero dies at 85
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Amid a rise in holiday travel, people are concerned about the effect on the number of...
Holiday travel raises concern of virus spread
In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, left,...
Lori Loughlin released after prison term in college scam