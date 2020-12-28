Mesa shop thrives during ski season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With Powderhorn Mountain Resort opening earlier than usual this year, shops in Mesa and Grand Mesa were given an early opportunity for increased business.

Ski season always brings more people to the area, and naturally helps businesses around the mountain thrive throughout each winter. Mesa Bloom Market is a local coffee and gift shop roughly ten minutes from the ski resort, and their business has taken off since Powderhorn opened back up.

“The skiers going up grab a coffee since we’re the only coffee spot on the way up,” says Steve Grisier, co-owner of Mesa Bloom Market. “It has created some business for us -- we have a rush, either going up or coming down [the mountain].”

In a year when so many local stores struggled, the market actually did well throughout the pandemic. Many people came to Powderhorn for mountain biking and other outdoor activities during summertime, and the owners say many locals were particularly excited about the early start to ski season.

