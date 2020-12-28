Advertisement

Mesa shop thrives during ski season

The shop also had a busy summer, with more people spending time outdoors than usual
The shop also had a busy summer, with more people spending time outdoors than usual(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With Powderhorn Mountain Resort opening earlier than usual this year, shops in Mesa and Grand Mesa were given an early opportunity for increased business.

Ski season always brings more people to the area, and naturally helps businesses around the mountain thrive throughout each winter. Mesa Bloom Market is a local coffee and gift shop roughly ten minutes from the ski resort, and their business has taken off since Powderhorn opened back up.

“The skiers going up grab a coffee since we’re the only coffee spot on the way up,” says Steve Grisier, co-owner of Mesa Bloom Market. “It has created some business for us -- we have a rush, either going up or coming down [the mountain].”

In a year when so many local stores struggled, the market actually did well throughout the pandemic. Many people came to Powderhorn for mountain biking and other outdoor activities during summertime, and the owners say many locals were particularly excited about the early start to ski season.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas is one of their busiest days every year
Rare open restaurant thrives on Christmas Day
Delta County Human Services building floods
Delta County Human Services building floods
The adoption event is held every Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Humane society helps rescue animals find new homes
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Dana H Head, 60
Grand Junction man arrested on sexual exploitation charges

Latest News

COVID protocols at Powderhorn include mask-wearing and physical distancing
Powderhorn Mountain Resort balancing sports and safety
John Davis has been decorating his yard for Christmas since the 1960s
Classic Christmas decorations light up Grand Junction house
Delta County Human Services building floods
Delta County Human Services building floods
The adoption event is held every Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Humane society helps rescue animals find new homes