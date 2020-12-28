Advertisement

Classic Christmas decorations light up Grand Junction house

John Davis has been decorating his yard for Christmas since the 1960s
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:14 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - For the last fifty years, John Davis has been going above and beyond to decorate his house for Christmas. What first started as a light show in the 1960s has turned into an extravagant Christmas-themed display.

Davis and his wife, Maryanne, decorated their front and back yards every year at Christmas since they moved to Grand Junction in 1968. John’s wife passed away over a decade ago, but he has continued the decoration tradition in her memory.

The display looks exactly as it did 50 years ago, with the classic decorations reminding the Davis family of Maryanne. It takes more than two weeks to set the display up every holiday season.

“What I enjoy about it is other people enjoying it,” Davis says. “I have cars come by here all the time. At night, and during the day people pull up and look at it too.”

Davis turns 80 in March, and says he’ll keep the decorations going every year as long as he is physically able to set it up. He says the tradition is worth every bit of time and effort, both to honor his wife and to help spread joy throughout the community.

