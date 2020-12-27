Humane society helps rescue animals find new homes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter can be an especially difficult time for stray animals in Colorado. The Grand Rivers Humane Society helps Mesa County’s animal rescue find a home in the valley for cats and dogs.

Every Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Grand Rivers Humane hosts an adoption event for homeless cats and dogs. The humane society opened in 2005, and has been helping save rescue animals across the valley ever since. Potential adopters wait in their cars as a COVID-related safety precaution, then they spend time with the animals to make sure it is a good fit.

The humane society is run by a group of volunteers who have years of experience dealing with rescue animals.

“We are a small but might crew of volunteers,” says Nan McNees, President of Grand Rivers Humane Society. “We have a very committed foster program and adoption program, with strong commitment from many volunteers,” adding, “we couldn’t do it without them.”

The organization was founded with the goal of eliminating euthanasia of adoptable cats and dogs. Within five years, they had accomplished that mission.

To many people in the community, it’s important that rescues find a safe, loving home.

“We’ve always been looking for rescues because we’d rather get a dog that has already had a rough life,” explains David Oswalt, who adopted a Borzoi-Collie mix named Waldo. “We had a dog who passed away recently, so we’re trying to find a friend, a mate for our current dog.”

You can find out more information about their adoption services at https://grandrivershumane.org/. Anyone who wants to adopt must make a reservation in advance.

