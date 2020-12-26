Advertisement

Rare open restaurant thrives on Christmas Day

Christmas is one of their busiest days every year
Christmas is one of their busiest days every year(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 6:38 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Most shops and restaurants across the valley are closed on Christmas Day. However, for the few that do remain open, Christmas is actually one of the busiest days each year.

Main Street and Downtown Grand Junction come to a complete stop on Christmas, and the vast majority of restaurants are closed for the holiday. Those who do choose to eat out only have a few options.

Grand International Buffet offers a special Christmas menu, and usually sees a great number of customers on December 25th than other days throughout the year. Their one-day menu includes turkey, ham, and other items which aren’t usually served at the restaurant. Some Chinese restaurants in particular tend to thrive on Christmas, when they often receive more business than the rest of the year.

“Normally it’s pretty busy on Christmas Day” says Jake Zhu, Manager at Grand International Buffet. “With COVID stuff, that usually brings our business down to about 40 percent. Today it’s 50 or 60 percent of what we normally do. At least we’re still going.”

Even with those COVID-19 safety precautions, the buffet had one of its most successful days of 2020 on Christmas. Other restaurants open across the valley include Dragon Treasure, a Chinese restaurant, and Namaste Nepal Restaurant, which serves Indian and Tibetan cuisine.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana H Head, 60
Grand Junction man arrested on sexual exploitation charges
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Many local businesses have struggled during the pandemic
Main Street business thriving throughout Christmas season
Mesa County Public Health advises families to follow safety protocols through the Christmas and...
Health department advises families to follow COVID protocols during Christmas
Christmas gifts
Motorcycle group delivers toys and food to families in need

Latest News

Leslie West an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including...
Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75
Christmas gifts
Motorcycle group delivers toys and food to families in need
The coffee shop holds this promotion every year on Christmas Eve
Kiln Coffee Bar rewards customers with free Christmas Eve coffee
Hilltop partners with Meals on Wheels every Christmas Eve
Volunteers help Hilltop provide Christmas meals to homebound seniors