Health department advises families to follow COVID protocols during Christmas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health is advising families who gather for Christmas to continue following several COVID-19 safety protocols, including mask-wearing and social distancing, when possible.

There have been spikes in case numbers following holidays throughout the year, particularly after July 4th and Halloween. There was another increase in cases following Thanksgiving, though to a lesser degree.

Case numbers have fallen steadily in Mesa County over the last few weeks. There have been less than 100 new cases in the county per day for several weeks, offering a beacon of hope for some businesses which were forced to shut down under the current red level restrictions. Mesa County Public Health hopes to continue trending in the right direction, which could be difficult with many family gatherings around Christmas. The health department warns that larger family gatherings always create a high risk of transmission.

“With Christmas [this week] and New Year’s next week, there are opportunities for gatherings of family and friends,” says Jeff Kuhr, Executive Director for Mesa County Public Health. “It would be great if everyone would continue what they did through Thanksgiving, the safe practices when you’re around family and friends. Let’s get through this next round of holidays.”

The safety best practices have been effective to the point that Mesa County may be moving out of red level restrictions soon. That would be a huge holiday gift to businesses across the valley, many of which have struggled since the county heightened restrictions last month.

“Our trajectory right now is putting us at a place where we can start to potentially go back to level orange,” Kuhr explains. “I’ll be having that conversation within the next week or so with the state so we can get that done.”

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.