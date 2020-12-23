Grand Junction man arrested on sexual exploitation charges

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction man is now behind bars after being arrested for several charges relating to alleged sexual exploitation incidents that occurred between Oct. 13 and Nov. 11 of this year.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators took Dana H Head, 60, into custody Tuesday after a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Head is facing the following charges:

Sexual Exploitation of a Child - Creating Sexually Exploitative Material (Class 3 Felony)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child - Distributing Sexually Exploitative Material (Class 3 Felony)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child - Possession of Sexually Exploitative Material More than Twenty Images (Class 4 Felony)

Sexual Assault on a Child (Class 4 Felony)

This remains an active investigation according to the sheriff’s office.

