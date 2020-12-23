Community Hospital Foundation receives $1 million donation, largest single donation in their 30 years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Community Hospital Foundation is closer to their goal in building a regional cancer center at their main campus thanks to a staggering $1 million donation from James Pulsipher, owner of Fidelity Mortage in Grand Junction.

According to Community Hospital, this is the largest single donation the foundation has received in its 30 years.

“Mr. Pulsipher has been a long-time supporter of Community Hospital and is a highly respected business leader in our community,” stated the hospital in a press release. “A groundbreaking for the James Pulsipher Regional Cancer Center is scheduled for summer 2021 and is slated for completion in 2023.”

The Foundation recently launched a $5 million capital campaign to help support construction of the new cancer center and the medical equipment required for that facility.

“As members of the business community and residents in our region, we all have a stake in ensuring access to high quality, affordable health care,” said James Pulsipher. “I have been incredibly impressed with Community Hospital’s unwavering commitment to provide exceptional health care to residents in the Grand Valley and surrounding areas. I was inspired by their ability to become the premier cancer center on the Western Slope in just six short years and wanted to be a part of their journey by leaving my legacy to such a profoundly important cause,” added Mr. Pulsipher.

“We are overwhelmed by the extraordinary generosity of James Pulsipher,” said Chris Thomas, President and CEO for Community Hospital. “James has helped so many of our staff and community members realize the dream of homeownership over the years and for him to give back to our community in this way is truly incredible. We would not be where we are today without the support of our community and for that we are incredibly grateful,” added Thomas.

According to the hospital, Community Hospital’s Grand Valley Oncology achieved the highest level of accreditation by earning the Patient Centered Specialty Practice accreditation earlier this year. Community says that Grand Valley Oncology is now the only cancer center in Colorado and 1 of just 31 cancer centers in the United States to achieve this accreditation level.

To learn more about Grand Valley Oncology or to donate to the Community Hospital Foundation Capital Campaign please visit www.YourCommunityHospital.com or call 970-644-3043.

