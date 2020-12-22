Family Health West introduces Post-COVID Recovery Program

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) -

Family Heath West created a Post-COVID Recovery Program to help people who are still feeling effects after they initially tested positive for the coronavirus, “one of the things that we are seeing is that we’re seeing the majority of patients in their 30s and 40s that are having a lot of lingering effects from COVID… we are [also] seeing that folks are experiencing difficulties with stress and anxiety similar to PTSD,” says Cummins.

They aren’t just showing up in people that have had severe COVID-19 cases, but it’s also showing up in those who have experienced mild cases too; effects include: fatigue, headaches, attention problems, changes in lung function, and memory loss.

“You know I think that what we’re finding is that people are having a hard time getting their lives back to normal,” says Cummins.

Cummins stated that it’s not something they see often in other viruses, “typically with a regular cold or the flu, symptoms resole quickly.”

The program is currently the only one of its kind on the Western Slope.

The program starts with an assessment and after that patients are then sent to specialists for services like respiratory therapy, counseling, and rehabilitation; it is currently the only one of its kind on the Western Slope.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.