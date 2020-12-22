Delays expected on I-70 in Idaho Springs on Tuesday

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - CDOT says that motorists should be prepared for a several hour delay if they are traveling through Idaho Springs on I-70 on Tuesday as crews are working to lay asphalt.

Here is what motorists should expect Tuesday:

Traffic down to one lane in each direction on I-70 at Idaho springs through the day and evening, with possible two-hour delays.

The eastbound side is down to one lane through 6 p.m.

The westbound side will be down to one lane, 9 a.m. until as late as 11 p.m.

CDOT says that there will be no closures for the holidays after today.

