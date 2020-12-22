Delays expected on I-70 in Idaho Springs on Tuesday
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - CDOT says that motorists should be prepared for a several hour delay if they are traveling through Idaho Springs on I-70 on Tuesday as crews are working to lay asphalt.
Here is what motorists should expect Tuesday:
- Traffic down to one lane in each direction on I-70 at Idaho springs through the day and evening, with possible two-hour delays.
- The eastbound side is down to one lane through 6 p.m.
- The westbound side will be down to one lane, 9 a.m. until as late as 11 p.m.
CDOT says that there will be no closures for the holidays after today.
