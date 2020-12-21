Advertisement

Walmart unveils new, free return service: ‘Carrier Pickup by FedEx’

Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes.
Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Walmart is trying to take the hassle out of holiday gift returns.

You know the ones: The ugly Christmas sweater or the third slow-cooker you didn’t really need.

Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes. The service, “Carrier Pickup by FedEx,” is free.

It’s a four-step process:

  • Start a return at Walmart.com or on the Walmart app
  • Select an item
  • Choose return pickup and appointment date
  • Pack it up, affix the label and wait for pickup

Carrier Pickup is available to all customers where FedEx provides small parcel pickup service.

Households without a printer can get a QR code on their phones and return the item to any FedEx Office location.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary’s Hospital helicopter lands at Clifton Elementary
St. Mary’s Hospital helicopter lands at Clifton Elementary
Two abandoned trailer homes caught on fire around 9 PM Saturday night.
Two abandoned trailer homes caught fire
Gov. Polis announces expansion of Five Star Program: “I want to applaud Mesa County”
One thousand gifts were given throughout the valley
Hope of the Grand Valley holds drive-thru Christmas
Credit: David Jones
Two arrested for firing a dozen rounds at occupied Clifton home, firing rounds into GJPD building

Latest News

A view of Halemaumau Crater Sunday night.
Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island, draws crowds to park
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Barr undercuts Trump on election and Hunter Biden inquiries
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden to receive COVID vaccine Monday as Trump remains on sidelines
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress rushes toward vote on $900B COVID relief bill, stimulus checks
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope