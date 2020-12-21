Local Love Winter Market helps support small businesses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monumental Beer Works hosted an outdoor market Sunday morning to help local small businesses, many of which have struggled throughout the pandemic.

The bar held a similar event last month, just before Thanksgiving. The objective is to support local businesses across the valley, while giving consumers a chance to shop for their holiday needs in a safe, outdoor environment.

“Supporting local businesses is important,” explains Megan Westfall, one of the owners at Monumental Beer Works. “It helps stimulate the local economy and brings a lot of togetherness for everybody in the community.”

Some businesses who participated include Ghost Rock Farms, Roth’s Pretzels, Palisade Pies, and Bake Sale Bread Company. For the founders of Ghost Rock Farms, a dairy producer, events like this help keep their business going.

“We’ve had a lot of events canceled this year because of the pandemic,” says Tess Peterson, co-founder of Ghost Rock Farms. “What kept us going this whole time is farmers markets, actually being able to talk to people, continuing to have that face-to-face. That is truly what kept us going.”

The outdoor patio at Monumental Beer Works allows different vendors to space out from each other, mitigating any potential COVID-19 risk. Three new vendors attended for the first time on Sunday, joining four other businesses who participated in the first event.

Monumental Beer Works already is considering hosting another outdoor market, around springtime once the weather heats up. The owners say they’ll keep the event going as long as people need an outdoor venue to shop safely.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.