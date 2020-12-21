Christmas carolers surprise seniors at Mesa Manor

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A group of Christmas carolers sang to residents at the Mesa Manor nursing home on Sunday afternoon. The songs came as a welcome surprise to many of the seniors residing at Mesa Manor, most of whom have been isolated since the beginning of the pandemic.

Roughly 80 seniors live at Mesa Manor, which is located off Patterson Road. A Grand Junction resident helped organize 15 people to serenade the seniors with Christmas carols.

“Definitely just trying to bring some joy to them,” explained Alissa VanCamp, the organizer of the surprise caroling. “We’re also giving gifts to the staff because they’re working so hard. They’re grieving when the lose someone, and their residents are so important to them. So we want to reach out to everyone inside.”

Each person who participated received a book full of Christmas songs outside the nursing home. The group made their way around the perimeter of the building, stopping at every resident’s window to sing a different Christmas carol. Organizers originally expected only a handful of people to show up, but 10 additional carolers ended up participating.

The carolers serenaded residents with songs including Let It Snow and When Santa Claus Comes to Town. A caroler dressed as Santa also participated in the event.

