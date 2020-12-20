Advertisement

Western Slope honors fallen veterans with wreaths

2600 wreaths were placed across the Veterans Memorial Cemetery
2600 wreaths were placed across the Veterans Memorial Cemetery
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The annual Wreaths Across America ceremony was held Saturday morning at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery. It was the 13th iteration of the event, which is organized by the Patriot Guard Riders of the Western Slope.

Wreaths Across America is a nationwide initiative to honor fallen soldiers in the United States. Each year around Christmas, wreaths are placed at the graves of fallen soldiers in cemeteries across the country. 2,600 wreaths were placed on graves and memorials at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction, each of which were donated by people across the valley.

“All this came together because of the donations and contributions from the valley,” explains Art Edwards, Coordinator of Grand Valley Wreaths Across America. “It amazed me that we were able to collect and pay for all these wreaths without any problem this year.”

More wreaths were donated this year than ever before. The wreaths were placed throughout the cemetery beginning Friday afternoon, with a ceremony commemorating the event at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“Wreaths are laid at the cemetery by veterans, family members, staff members, and the community,” said Angela Ingalls, Administrator for the Veterans Memorial Cemetery. “As part of the Wreaths Across America program, we make every effort to speak every veterans name, every spouse, every child, as the wreaths are placed.”

The wreaths are sent all over the country from Worcester Wreath Company in Harrington, Maine. More than 1,700 locations received wreaths this year, including 24 cemeteries on foreign soil.

