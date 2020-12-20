Advertisement

Hope of the Grand Valley holds drive-thru Christmas

One thousand gifts were given throughout the valley
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Hope of the Grand Valley held their annual gift-giving event. It was the first time they organized a drive-thru Christmas event, which kept everyone involved safe amid the pandemic.

The event is usually held as a large, indoor gift-giving party. This year, it was held outdoors, spaced out through the day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. People received gifts in their cars, with Santa Claus on hand to help deliver the presents.

“It all came together, it just took longer,” says Vicki McGee, Hope of the Grand Valley’s Executive Director. “Took all week to get the gifts and everything in, so that we could make this happen for the families today.”

1000 pre-wrapped gifts were given throughout the day. Anyone in the community could donate, with gifts including bicycles, clothing, and toys. Each family also received a gift card to use for Christmas dinner shopping.

Hope of the Grand Valley aims to assist hard-working, low-income families. This is their 11th year holding a gift-giving event.

