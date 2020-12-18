Advertisement

Teen stops domestic attack on mom, then is fatally stabbed

According to criminal charges, Jaime Vaca, 27, and his wife were arguing in their bedroom when...
According to criminal charges, Jaime Vaca, 27, and his wife were arguing in their bedroom when one of the younger children got the teenage boy to help.(Facebook/Austin Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — A teenage boy stepped in to save his mother from an attack by her husband, only to end up being fatally stabbed by the man, authorities said.

Authorities are calling the teen a hero, noting that five younger children were hiding upstairs during the attack Tuesday and were not hurt.

According to criminal charges, Jaime Vaca, 27, and his wife were arguing in their bedroom when one of the younger children got the teenage boy to help. The teen kicked in the bedroom door as Vaca was choking his mother. Vaca stopped when the son intervened, grabbed a knife and stabbed the boy, the charges say.

Vaca was charged Wednesday in Mower County District Court with second-degree murder and first-degree assault. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday, according to the Star Tribune.

Austin Police Chief David McKichan said in a Facebook post that the violence prompted “one of the most challenging and tragic calls I can recall in our city’s history.”

The complaint said officers found the woman outside with a stab wound to the neck and her son bleeding on a couch. Vaca was hiding in a bathroom with a knife, which he refused to drop. He was subdued with a stun gun. The officers found five children hiding upstairs.

Vaca allegedly told detectives he stabbed the boy then went upstairs and kissed the other kids goodbye because he intended to kill himself. When a detective told Vaca the boy died, he replied, “I’m a murderer,” the complaint says.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the woman or the son. But McKichan commended the boy’s actions.

“Despite everyone’s best efforts, we were unable to save the young man who acted the most heroically of anyone yesterday. All of us wanted a different outcome for him,” McKichan wrote on Facebook. “What he did in the defense of his family was incredible and should be recognized. His love for his mother and his siblings was proven without a doubt and all who responded and have knowledge of the investigation were moved by his actions. He saved their lives.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: David Jones
Dozen rounds fired at Clifton home, no injuries reported
Jacob Pierce, 26
Delta PD nabs suspect who caused GJ schools to shelter in place, shut down 1st and Patterson last week
Lorre Cutt giving the media a thumbs up after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Giddy with anticipation,” first vaccinations given at St. Mary’s
City of Grand Junction receives AA- credit rating
City of Grand Junction receives AA- credit rating
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home

Latest News

Doctors are preparing for a baby boom at the start of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors: Pandemic baby boom is coming in 2021
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery
Doctors are preparing for a baby boom at the start of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors expecting pandemic baby boom
Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
US awaits word on 2nd vaccine as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Shutdown deadline looms over COVID-19 stimulus checks, relief talks