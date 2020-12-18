Advertisement

Gov. Polis announces expansion of Five Star Program: “I want to applaud Mesa County

(KKCO/ KJCT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In a Friday afternoon press conference, Governor Polis announced that the state health department has released the final parameters for the Five Star Program, a program that started right here in Mesa County.

This program has allowed restaurants and businesses to stay open in Mesa County if they go above and beyond in implementing cleaning and social distancing practices, and the state has now adopted the program, allowing counties that want to implement the program to do so.

“I want to applaud Mesa County for its leadership and pioneering the Five Star Program,” said Polis. “This is the pathway for restaurants to immediately get back to in-person dining in a limited capacity. This is a reward for businesses that are taking the right precautions, for going above and beyond.”

The Governor said that the first county outside of Mesa County to implement it has been Summit County, and they are beginning inspections for businesses on Friday. He also noted that Larimer County is on its way to implementing the program.

