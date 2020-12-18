Advertisement

Doctors: Pandemic baby boom is coming in 2021

Hospitals are going to be very busy
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) – Many doctors are preparing for a baby boom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One practice in Buffalo, New York, is seeing a lot more pregnant patients lately.

In the coming months, they’re predicting local hospitals will be very busy.

In a typical month, Audubon Women’s Medical Associates delivers about 50 babies.

Beginning in 2021, they’re expecting to welcome 80 babies each month.

“Starting the first of the year, all the way through June, I think we’re going to have a really big increase in deliveries,” said Dr. Maria Corigliano with the practice. “The hospital is going to be quite busy.”

More deliveries mean more hospital beds will be needed, but with hospitals filling up with COVID patients, that’s a real concern.

The good news is doctors say the virus doesn’t affect fetuses, but it can cause pre-term labor.

And, if a patient delivers early, they may have to stay in the hospital longer.

The COVID-19 vaccine hasn’t been studied yet in pregnant women.

Copyright 2020 WKBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: David Jones
Two arrested for firing a dozen rounds at occupied Clifton home, firing rounds into GJPD building
Jacob Pierce, 26
Delta PD nabs suspect who caused GJ schools to shelter in place, shut down 1st and Patterson last week
Lorre Cutt giving the media a thumbs up after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Giddy with anticipation,” first vaccinations given at St. Mary’s
City of Grand Junction receives AA- credit rating
City of Grand Junction receives AA- credit rating
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home

Latest News

Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, top congressional leaders get vaccines; Trump absent
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
House passes bill to avert government shutdown; Senate next
Credit: David Jones
Two arrested for firing a dozen rounds at occupied Clifton home, firing rounds into GJPD building
A man walks past the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and Washington Monument as sunrise...
Visit by COVID-infected official closes Washington Monument
Prisons have been coronavirus hot spots.
1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had COVID-19, 1,700 have died