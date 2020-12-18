Delta County honors healthcare heroes with yard signs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - During the month of December, the Delta County Memorial Hospital Foundation is helping their community show appreciation for health care workers.

The foundation has been delivering yard signs for people and businesses to hang up throughout Delta County. The 18x24 inch sign comes with a 50 dollar donation to their foundation. So far, more than 40 signs have gone up around the county.

“This is just a small way for us to show our support,” says Kaitlyn Jones, director of the Delta County Memorial Hospital Foundation. “It’s really important for us this time of year to come together in some way. If that’s done [with] distance, it’s better for everyone including our health care workers.”

Businesses can choose to sponsor the healthcare heroes fundraiser up until the end of December. Some current sponsors include Alpine Bank and Bank of Colorado.

There is also a larger banner displaying the healthcare heroes sign which will hang on Stafford Street in Delta through the end of this month.

