Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce Survey

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce has released results from their latest survey, which polls local businesses about the COVID-19 pandemic’s financial impact. It is a Chamber of Commerce’s seventh survey this year.

180 local businesses participated in the survey. 24% of these businesses responded that they have not been negatively affected by the pandemic. While that number is encouraging, it still leaves more than three quarters of local businesses reeling. Without federal or local help, many businesses across the valley could be forced to shut down within the next few months. 70% of responders to the survey say their business has less than six months of reserves to hold them over.

Andy’s Barbershop on Main Street has struggled throughout the pandemic, particularly over the past two months. Owner Andy Sweet says that his losses are around 40% this year, which would be a lot higher if not for small business relief which came earlier this year.

“I should have been booked up for Thanksgiving but I wasn’t, and I’m not booked up now,” Sweet says. “My previous client said that his mother had been filling in [cutting hair] instead.”

The Chamber of Commerce uses their surveys to help advise public policy makers, and also determine what businesses need in terms of funding or support. Widespread distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine will take months, and the Chamber of Commerce expects businesses to be affected up until summer of 2021.

However, help might be coming soon. A new relief bill might be on the way, both at a local and federal level.

“I think everybody realizes that small businesses are the backbone of our local economy and our national economy,” says Diane Schwenke, President and CEO of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce. “They need help and they need it now. So I think we will see programs come in a few short weeks.”

36% of responders to the survey think that the financial impact for local businesses will get worse before it gets better. The Chamber of Commerce agrees, as Schwenke believes substantial losses such as these are hard to recover from in a short period of time.

“Support small businesses,” Sweet pleads. “Some of them are going to be forced to close down –– they may reopen but this is going to take time to rebuild.”

