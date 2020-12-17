“Giddy with anticipation,” first vaccinations given at St. Mary’s

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday was a big day for medicine in Mesa County, as St. Mary’s administered their first COVID-19 vaccinations to those fighting on the frontlines against the virus.

The first person to get the vaccine from St. Mary’s was frontline health care worker Lorre Cutts.

“For the first time in months I am hopeful that we have the ability to defeat this virus,” Cutts said. “Just giddy with anticipation I guess is the best way to say it.”

The hospital says they will be doing more vaccinations every day for the foreseeable future.

