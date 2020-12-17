Dozen rounds fired at Clifton home, no injuries reported

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An investigation is underway after a dozen shots were fired in a Clifton neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the shots fired in the area of Moonlight Court and Belford Ave around 1 a.m., and indicate it was possibly a drive-by shooting.

The shots were fired at an occupied home, luckily, no injuries have been reported. Our crew on scene says there were seven shots fired initially, then five rounds were fired minutes later.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is actively processing the crime scene and is currently interviewing witnesses.

The suspects tried to flee the scene in a vehicle, but the sheriff’s office does have two suspects in custody.

Although the circumstances regarding the shooting are still under investigation, the sheriff’s office does believe it was an isolated incident.

