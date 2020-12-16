Advertisement

Shelter in place at Nisley Elementary, likely to impact school release

(KKCO/ KJCT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Nisley Elementary School is currently in shelter-in-place due to law enforcement activity in the area.

Because the shelter is likely to last until the end of the school day, a reunification process will take place for walkers this afternoon, Dec. 16, at Nisley.

If your child is riding the bus, they will continue to do so as usual. If your child usually walks or is picked up from school, a parent or guardian of the child must come to the school and pick them up.

