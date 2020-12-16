Advertisement

School District 51 plans to return to in-person learning next semester

Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:12 PM MST
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -

The last semester of 2020 is almost over for School District 51 students and staff with high school students still learning remotely, but that will change starting next semester.

District 51 plans on letting students return to in-person learning starting in January of 2021.

This will be the case for kindergarten through 12th grade.

The district says the plan is still subject to change depending on where the community is at with COVID-19 at the time.

“We just feel that our students do better when they’re in face-to-face learning. When they’re interacting with their peers on a routine basis,” says Diana Sirko, superintendent.

District 51 recently announced a COVID-19 dashboard that monitors positive COVID cases and quarantines at each school.

