Mesa County receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

975-- that’s how many doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived on December 15th, 2020, a historic day in Mesa County.

“Well it’s great cause yeah, we’ve been working on this for 9 months, and yeah, a lot of talk about vaccine and so it is great to see it rollout,” says Jeff Kuhr, Executive Director, Mesa County Public Health.

The shipment was made around 8 A.M. to Mesa County Public Health.

St. Mary’s and Family Health West will be the first to receive the vaccine this week.

“I’m old enough, that COVID is very likely to have a very bad effect, it apparently works, so I’m all for it,” says Steve Carter, Mesa County resident.

Not everyone feels the way carter does though, “I do not plan on getting the vaccine at this time. It’s an unproven vaccine. There has been very few clinical trials on it and I don’t want to be a guinea pig,” says Todd Reinking, Mesa County resident.

Once it’s approved by the FDA, the Moderna vaccine is scheduled to arrive next week and Community Hospital will receive it.

Front line health care workers, including staff and residents at long-term care facilities are the first to get the shot.

“I think the general question is, when the general public will receive their vaccine, I’ve heard it could be early summer, but then I’ve heard some optimistic reports most recently talking about that we will likely get more than we’ve expected or at a quicker rate,” says Kuhr.

Kuhr thinks it’s possible that Mesa County could get the general vaccine sooner than what’s being talked about because of Mesa County’s population.

Wednesday morning, a registered nurse at St. Mary’s is scheduled to be the first to receive the vaccine there.

Mesa County Public Health is working closely with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on the distribution.

