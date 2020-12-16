Garfield County to hold free flu vaccine clinic on Dec. 19

NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KJCT) - Garfield County Public Health and Castle Valley Children Clinic are offering a free flu vaccine clinic in New Castle for anyone age 6 months or older on Saturday, Dec. 19, from noon to 2 p.m.

The clinic will provide regular and high-dose flu vaccine. This is a drive-thru clinic, with no appointment required.

Look for the white tent located at Castle Valley Plaza next to the City Market in New Castle.

They also ask that people wear a mask.

