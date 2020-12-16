Garfield County to hold free flu vaccine clinic on Dec. 19
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KJCT) - Garfield County Public Health and Castle Valley Children Clinic are offering a free flu vaccine clinic in New Castle for anyone age 6 months or older on Saturday, Dec. 19, from noon to 2 p.m.
The clinic will provide regular and high-dose flu vaccine. This is a drive-thru clinic, with no appointment required.
Look for the white tent located at Castle Valley Plaza next to the City Market in New Castle.
They also ask that people wear a mask.
