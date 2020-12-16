Family Health West begins the vaccination of 300 of their front line staff

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tuesday marked a special day, as Family Health West became the first healthcare center in Mesa County to start the vaccination process.

The 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that was allotted to Mesa County will be stored at their facility, and they say that they will be able to vaccinate 300 of their staff members by Friday.

On Tuesday, they also transferred several hundred doses of the vaccine to St. Mary’s, who began the vaccination process of their frontline staff Wednesday morning. Community Hospital will receive the Moderna vaccine next week according to Family Health West.

Korrey Kline, CEO of Family Health West, was the first to receive the vaccine in the county.

“As a healthcare leader not only at Family Health West but in our community, and as a board-certified Family Medicine physician, many people have asked me if they should receive the vaccine. I have taken the time to read up on the technology, study the data that was released to the FDA by Pfizer, and compared it to other immunizations and I have made the decision to get the vaccine,” said Kline.

The healthcare facility says the second round of doses will most likely occur in two weeks and another shipment of additional first doses will occur in approximately three weeks.

